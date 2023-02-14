'What is the criteria...': Punjab CM questions appointment of Guvs, wants Banwarilal Purohit shifted elsewhere

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday raised questions on the procedure of appointing governors of states while demanding that Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit should be immediately shifted elsewhere.

Mann's remarks have come after Governor Banwarilal Purohit sought a report on the selection procedure of government schools principals' who were sent for training to Singapore.

The Governor also sought a report from the state government on the expenses made during this training period.

The chief minister took a jibe at Banwarilal Purohit saying that only those 'elected' should take decisions while the 'selected' must not interfere.

“Before asking the state government to explain the criteria for sending principals to Singapore, the Governor must explain the qualifications being adopted by the Government of India for appointing a person to this coveted post,” a state government statement said, quoting the CM.

“You asked me about the basis for the selection of principals for sending them to Singapore for training,” Mann wrote in his letter to Purohit.

In his letter to Governor, CM Bhagwant Mann asked Banwarilal Purohit that the people of the state also wants to know what criteria is followed by the Government of India while appointing Governors to various states.

