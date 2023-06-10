Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet approves regularisation of services of over 14,000 contractual teachers

The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, approved on Saturday a major pro-people decision to regularise the services of over 14,000 contractual teachers, including 6337 who have received relief in experience for the first time in the state's history.

A decision made by the Council of Ministers at a meeting held at the local Bachat Bhawan under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

Divulging the specifics, a spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office stated that the Cabinet decided to regularise the jobs of 14239 teachers who have served for at least ten years and those with a ten-year gap due to one reason or another.

Among these, 7902 teachers have served for at least ten years, while 6337 teachers have not served for longer than that due to unavoidable circumstances.

These educators will get ordinary compensation, advantages and occasions according to the approach of the public authority.

The remaining 6,337 teachers are the people who have holes in customary assistance as a result of "unavoidable conditions", CM said.

"Because of the gap, these teachers could not complete 10 years of service. We decided that the gap will also be counted and with this, these 6,337 teachers will also be regularised," Mann added as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to the state government policy, regularised teachers will receive salary, benefits, and holidays, the chief minister stated.

The cabinet also decided to take tough action against chit fund companies that were found to be defrauding people.

Mann gave the example of the "Pearl Group," which was accused of defrauding numerous individuals across the country, including Punjab, by operating various investment schemes illegally.

"There are many chit fund companies which dupe people and for these, we will bring an amendment in the law for proposing punishment of up to 10 years," he said.

Later, an official statement said that the cabinet approved the creation of "The Punjab Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules 2023" to close the loop on fraudulent financial institutions.

There has been a mushroom development of monetary foundations in the country in the new past, which are tricking individuals, especially the working class and the more unfortunate, by making unreasonable or economically unviable commitments, or by offering profoundly appealing paces of revenue, or prizes, determined to cheat the financial backers, it said.

According to the statement, many of these financial institutions have intentionally failed to return deposits upon maturity, pay interest, or provide any specified service offered against deposits.

