Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, rolls out Rs 1000-1500 monthly aid for women

New Delhi:

The Punjab government on Tuesday formally launched the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, a flagship welfare scheme aimed at providing monthly financial assistance to women across the state. With the rollout of the scheme, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government has fulfilled the last of the five major guarantees it had promised before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launched the scheme in Dhuri by unveiling its official web portal, paving the way for the first round of payments to eligible beneficiaries. The financial assistance will be transferred directly into beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Women to receive Rs 1,000–Rs 1,500 every month

Under the scheme, women from the general category will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000, while eligible women belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category will receive Rs 1,500 per month.

The government has announced that the first payment will include three months' assistance, which will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of registered beneficiaries. Officials said women who register after the launch will also receive the full benefits of the scheme once their applications are verified.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

CM Mann on the launch

After formally launching the scheme, Mann announced that the process of transferring the Satkar Raashi into the bank accounts of eligible women had begun.

“Beneficiaries would start receiving SMS alerts on their mobile phones confirming that the money had been credited. From today onward the Satkar Raashi would start reaching women, enabling them to pay their children’s school fees, meet household expenses or repay borrowings,” he added.

The Punjab CM shared, “I have been receiving several videos over the past few days in which women said they had borrowed money with the assurance that they would repay it after receiving the amount under this scheme. Today that promise is being fulfilled.”

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

He said that every woman would receive Rs 1,000 per month, while women from the Scheduled Caste category would receive Rs 1,500 per month.

“This is a very large scheme and we have launched it only after ensuring that it will never be discontinued under any circumstances. The Satkar Raashi will continue to reach women regularly and this scheme will never be withdrawn,” he asserted.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, the Punjab CM said some political parties questioned what women could do with Rs 1,000 or Rs 1,500.

“Those making such remarks have never seen poverty. For them, this amount may appear insignificant, but I have seen families where even Rs 5 spent on tea leaves is carefully accounted for,” he said. The Punjab CM said mothers would no longer have to depend on their husbands or sons for customary gifts or small personal expenses. “Women will now have money of their own and their dignity will remain intact. That is why we have named it the Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna,” he said.

Recalling Punjab’s cultural traditions, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that in earlier times, families of the bride honoured guests arriving from the bride’s village with customary gifts, giving daughters a sense of pride in their parental home.

“That tradition gradually disappeared with the rise of the marriage palace culture. This scheme is our way of restoring respect and dignity for our mothers and daughters,” he added. Reaffirming his commitment to the women of Punjab, the Chief Minister said they should consider him their son or nephew.

“I will never break your trust. What is being transferred today is not just money, it is trust. From today, your mobile phones will start receiving messages of trust,” he said.

As beneficiaries began receiving SMS alerts during his address, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann expressed happiness and remarked that the first messages had already started arriving.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Beneficiaries began receiving SMS alerts

The Chief Minister said the scheme was a mark of respect for every mother and sister in Punjab.

“Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP were founded on the belief that public money must return to the people in one form or another, whether through schools, hospitals, roads, jobs, free electricity, canal water or direct financial assistance. Every rupee collected from the people should ultimately benefit the people,” he said.

Who can avail the scheme?

To receive benefits under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, applicants must fulfil certain eligibility conditions. The applicant must be a woman aged 18 years or above and a permanent resident of Punjab. She should possess a valid Aadhaar card, a Punjab voter ID, and an active Aadhaar-linked bank account. Beneficiaries are also required to complete the government's verification process.

Women who are already receiving widow pension, old-age pension, disability pension or other social security pensions are also eligible to apply under the scheme. In addition, multiple eligible women from the same family can receive the financial assistance.

The government has also allowed Scheduled Caste women to register even if they do not immediately have a caste certificate. They can submit the required document later to receive the enhanced monthly benefit of Rs 1,500.

Also Read: Punjab spends over Rs 84 crore on bone, joint and trauma care under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana