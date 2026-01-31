Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann invites South Korea to invest in agricultural sector to make farming 'profitable' Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann emphasised that South Korea’s vertical farming models and expertise in automation, seed technology and small agricultural machinery can play a crucial role in making farming a profitable and future-ready profession in the state.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with a South Korean delegation in Chandigarh on Saturday and invited Seoul to invest in the state, particularly in its agricultural sector. During the meeting, the two sides focused on increasing cooperation in smart farming, advanced agricultural machinery and biotechnology, as Punjab moves towards technology-based solutions for small farmers.

52-year-old Mann also emphasised that South Korea’s vertical farming models and expertise in automation, seed technology and small agricultural machinery can play a crucial role in making farming a profitable and future-ready profession in Punjab.

"Today in Chandigarh, a meeting was held with a delegation from the Republic of Korea. Comprehensive discussions were held on smart farming, agricultural machinery, and biotechnology," the chief minister posted on X (previously Twitter).

"The primary goal is on enhancing mutual cooperation between Punjab and South Korea to make agriculture a profitable enterprise. The delegation also appreciated Punjab’s rich heritage and the conducive working environment. Additionally, the Korean Delegation was warmly invited to participate in the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in Mohali from 13 to 15 March 2026," he added.

During his interaction, Mann stated that Punjab is an agrarian state and has played a historic role in making the country self-reliant in food production. However, he pointed out that shrinking landholdings had made agriculture increasingly unviable for small and marginal farmers because of "fragmentation of land, farming is no longer a profitable venture for a large section" of the farmers.

"Punjab is keen to attract investment from South Korea in the small agriculture machinery sector, as South Korea has vast experience and proven expertise in this field," he said, noting that vertical farming and efficient mechanisation had emerged in South Korea precisely because of small landholdings.

"Both India and South Korea attained independence around the same time, and poverty was the foremost challenge before both countries," he said. The chief minister further noted that Punjab overcame this challenge by becoming a food-surplus state with the support of Punjab Agricultural University.

He said South Korea has already demonstrated its strength and innovation in the agriculture business, and Punjab wants to benefit from these technological advancements. "It is a matter of great honour for Punjab to host a delegation from such a vibrant and technologically advanced country," he said, batting strongly for bilateral cooperation.

He also extended a formal invitation to the South Korean delegation to participate in the Progressive Punjab Investment Summit scheduled to be held in Mohali from March 13 to 15. He said this summit will provide an ideal platform to take the cooperation between them forward in a "structured and mutually beneficial manner".