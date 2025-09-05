Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hospitalised in Mohali due to stomach infection Bhagwant Mann had been facing stomach issues since the past few days and was taken to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali after his health deteriorated on Friday.

Mohali:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Friday after his health condition worsened over the past two days.

According to doctors, the chief minister had been unwell and was suffering from a stomach infection, accompanied by fever for the last two days. As his condition showed no signs of improvement, medical experts advised hospitalisation.

Mann was admitted to the hospital on Friday, where a team of doctors is monitoring his health closely. Sources said his condition is stable, but he will remain under observation until further medical advice.

Mann's office is yet to release an official statement regarding his discharge or further treatment plans.