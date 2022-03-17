Punjab CM Mann announces 'anti-corruption helpline' which will be his personal WhatsApp number too

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab's new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced an anti-corruption helpline number that will be launched on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, March 23.

In a tweet, AAP's Bhagwant Mann said that the helpline number will be his own personal WhatsApp number.

"On March 23, Shaheed Diwas I'll launch helpline that'll be my personal WhatsApp number. In Punjab,if someone demands a bribe from you, don't refuse, make a video/audio recording & send it to that number. My office will investigate&no culprit will be spared," he said.

Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday. Mann is the state’s 28th chief minister, counting also the multiple terms served by some.

Reacting to the announcement, AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "When someone asks you for a bribe then don't say no instead record the conversation and send the video/audio to the WhatsApp no. We assure you that immediately strict action will be taken."

In a tweet in Hindi, the Delhi CM lauded Mann, and said, " Many many congratulations to the people of Punjab. Bribery will no longer work in Punjab."

Bhagwant Mann on Thursday addressed his maiden meeting after assuming charge as the Chief Minister of the state. The CM's office informed that Mann urged the top brass of state civil & police administration to discharge their duties as public servants in the letter and spirit.

