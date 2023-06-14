Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab: AAP alleges Governor of violating constitution, says 'Purohit part of centre's conspiracy'

The ruling AAP in Punjab asked Governor Banwarilal Purohit why he had never raised the issue of the state's "pending" funds for rural development and the National Health Mission with the Center on Wednesday.

Malvinder Singh Kang, the chief spokesperson for the AAP Punjab, also said that the governor has violated the decorum of the constitution by not calling the state government "my government" when he spoke at a press conference.

The AAP's response came after Purohit wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, blaming him for the dereliction of constitutional duty by not answering his letters.

Purohit had also mentioned a February order from the Supreme Court that said the governor has the right to ask the chief minister for information.

"If governor saab is so concerned about Punjab, then did he ever raise his voice against the Centre's excesses against Punjab on the financial front? Did he take up with the Centre about stopping the release of the Rural Development Fund (RDF) and NHM funds to the state? Never," Kang said.

The Punjab government has accused the BJP-led Central Government of withholding approximately Rs 3,500 crore in RDF funds.

It has additionally been in constant disagreement with the Center over the assets under the NHM.

Kang also made fun of Purohit for supporting Haryana's proposal to join Panjab University and its colleges, despite the fact that Purohit was Punjab governor.

The head of the AAP said that Purohit never sided with Punjab.

"Be it a matter of Purohit's address in the Punjab Assembly or the issue of PU, both were unconstitutional for the governor. It means you are playing politics," Kang alleged.

He likewise questioned the opposition over its silence when the governor showed up to openly support Haryana on the issue of the affiliation of its colleges with PU.

"Nobody spoke. All (opposition) of them are part of the Centre's conspiracies against Punjab and their leader in this matter is the governor of Punjab who is playing politics every day," Kang alleged.

He said, "The governor has been part of the Centre's conspiracy against Punjab."

Kang also said that the government of the non-BJP-ruled states' elected governors was used by the Center to interfere with their work.

Kang stated that the Punjab government responds to only those letters that are required by the Constitution in response to the governor's claim that the chief minister had not responded to his letters.

He stated, however, that Purohit is unable to impose his "wishes" on the elected government. Purohit asked the governor and the AAP government for specific details in February, including how to select 36 government school principals for a Singapore training seminar.

The governor was later accused of "refusing" to call the assembly session, and the AAP government took the matter to the Supreme Court.

