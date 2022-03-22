Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah in Delhi on March 24

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday (March 24). This will be his first meeting with the Prime Minister after taking over as the CM of the border state.

Mann is also likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Delhi visit on Thursday.

"After taking over as the Chief Minister of Punjab, I have sought time from the Prime Minister and Home Minister for a courtesy call and to talk on the issues of Punjab," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Mann on becoming the Chief Minister and asserted that they will work together for Punjab.

“Congratulations to Shri BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people”," PM Modi had tweeted.

The Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly, decimating all rival parties.

