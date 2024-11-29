Punjab seeks World Bank support for financial assistance to state in key areas

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday appealed for extensive support from the World Bank to address the state's pressing challenges and propel its development agenda. During a meeting with World Bank Country Director for India, Auguste Tano Kouamé, Mann presented a comprehensive report for financial assistance, emphasizing Punjab's commitment to reforms and sustainable growth.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state’s focus on fiscal discipline, enhanced governance, and improved service delivery. He explained that financial support from the World Bank would enable Punjab to advance its development priorities, including infrastructure growth, human resource development, and social welfare programs.

Punjab is giving top priority to conservation of Ground water

It is pertinent to note that during the meeting, the Punjab CM underscored his government's efforts to combat groundwater depletion by reviving traditional water sources and promoting canal irrigation. He stated, "Lining of canals, reviving of old Water courses (Khals) and other initiatives are being taken so that farmers can able to use maximum surface water." Mann. further also mentioned that due to strenuous efforts of the state government in last two years ground water level has increased by around one metre.

Image Source : INDIA TVPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets World Bank Country Director for India Auguste Tano Kouamé

Solarisation of Agricultural pump will increase income of farmers manifold

Further, speaking to the delegates from the World Bank, the Punjab Chief Minister also elaborated on the state government's program which is set to focus over the solarisation of Agricultural pump. He mentioned that it will increase the income of farmers manifold. He said that in five years the state government can rapidly solarize the major part of the Agricultural pump sets.

Additionally, Mann also emphasized the need to transition farmers from water-intensive paddy cultivation to alternative crops such as pulses and maize, with a focus on value addition to make these crops more viable.

Govt is committed for developing Punjab as export hub for fruits, vegetables

Moreover, during the talks, the Chief Minister also stressed the importance of developing Punjab as an export hub for fruits and vegetables, leveraging the state's high agricultural productivity. "Due to hard working and resilient farmers of the state and the fertile soil, Punjab’s agricultural productivity is higher in the World and state government is looking for crop diversification," the Punjab CM stated.

However, the CM also raised concerns about the presence of heavy metals and lead in groundwater, urging the World Bank to initiate a project similar to one launched in Uttar Pradesh to address this issue.

World Bank lauds Punjab’s dedication to transformative reforms

Significantly, responding positively, Auguste Tano Kouamé lauded Punjab’s dedication to transformative reforms and expressed the World Bank's willingness to collaborate on key initiatives. He acknowledged the state's growth potential and emphasized the importance of strengthening public financial management frameworks.

Kouamé also proposed regular engagements with the Punjab government to streamline project planning and implementation. He also commended Punjab’s innovative projects and expressed interest in replicating them in other regions.