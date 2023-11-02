Punjab: Six, including child, killed in car-truck collision in Sangrur district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The image has been used for representation purpose only.

Punjab accident: In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed after a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Punjab's Sangrur district in the wee hours of Thursday. The incident occurred near Mehlan Chowk and the deceased also included a 4-year-old child.

According to Punjab Police, the occupants of the car were returning after paying obeisance at the Dargah of Baba Haider Sheikh in Malerkotla.

What led to the accident?

Giving information about the incident, police said that the accident took place after the car they were travelling in tried to overtake a truck near Mehlan Chowk in Sunam Taluk of Sangrur district and collided with another truck arriving from the opposite direction.

Bodies sent for postmortem

Shortly after the mishap took place, police reached the scene and removed the bodies of the deceased from the car. They stated that bodies were sent to the Sangrur civil hospital for autopsy. Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

(With inputs from agencies)

