Private schools in Punjab can no longer raise fees arbitrarily as Mann govt tightens rules

Chandigarh:

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has promulgated the Punjab Regulation of Fees of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, bringing private school fees under a stricter regulatory framework. The ordinance caps annual fee hikes at 5 per cent, mandates refunds in cases where fee increases have exceeded 15 per cent over the past three years, and classifies all charges, including transport and building fees, as part of tuition fees.

It also prescribes stringent penalties, including derecognition of institutions, for violations. According to the state government, the new framework is expected to benefit over 32 lakh students and their families.

Reiterating that education cannot be allowed to become a business, Mann said regulatory committees headed by deputy commissioners will scrutinise fee hikes, while all private schools have been directed to upload their fee records for the last four years on the designated portal within the next 10 days.

Speaking at a press conference, Mann also thanked Governor Gulab Chand Kataria for according consent to the ordinance introduced by his government, saying it came into effect from July 13.

“From today onwards, every private educational institution will have to furnish complete details of the fees collected during the last four years within ten days. Once this period is over, any institution found to have collected excess fees from students will have to refund the amount to the parents,” he said.

He said the previous Punjab governments had allowed private educational institutions to impose exorbitant fees on students and parents, severely damaging the education system. Referring to the guidelines of the Supreme Court, he said educational institutions cannot make profits in the name of education by collecting fees through multiple accounts.

“A forensic audit will be conducted to ascertain the actual fees collected by these institutions through any mode. To put a complete stop to arbitrary fee hikes by private unaided schools, the Punjab Government has notified the Punjab Regulation of Fees of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026,” he said.

Highlighting the key provisions of the ordinance, Mann said annual fee hikes have now been capped at 5 per cent and any increase beyond this limit will require prior approval from the regulatory authority.

“Private schools that have increased their fees by more than 15% in aggregate during the last 3 years will be required to refund the excess amount collected from parents. This decision will regulate private school fees, enforce transparency and accountability, and protect more than 32 lakh students and their families from unjustified financial burden,” he said.

Declaring the move as a landmark reform, he said it marks a decisive step by the Punjab government to curb profiteering in the education sector and ensure that private schools function in the interest of students and parents rather than commercial gain. Over 32 lakh students are currently enrolled in nearly 7,800 private schools across Punjab and the Ordinance has been specifically designed to safeguard their interests, he said.

“The Ordinance provides robust protection to students and their families against arbitrary fee increases while ensuring complete transparency in the functioning of private educational institutions. Punjab has surpassed Kerala in the field of education due to the concerted efforts of our government,” said Mann.

Explaining the enforcement mechanism, he said strict penalties have been incorporated to ensure full compliance with the Ordinance. “Any private school violating the provisions of the Ordinance will face a fine of ₹50,000 for the first violation and ₹1 lakh for the second violation. A third violation will result in cancellation of the school’s affiliation along with other stringent action to safeguard the interests of students,” he said.

He further clarified that every amount collected from parents will be treated as part of the fee for the purpose of regulation. “Any money collected from parents, irrespective of its description, will be considered as a fee. Any excess fee charged during the last three years will have to be returned to the people,” he added.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to reforming the education sector, the chief minister said the Punjab government has already dismantled every unholy nexus operating in the State and will not allow the education mafia to flourish. “All charges collected from students, including transportation charges, building fund and other miscellaneous fees, will be treated as part of the tuition fee for regulatory purposes. The Punjab Government will never allow education to become a commercial enterprise. A District Regulatory Committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner will examine and regulate all proposals for fee hikes,” said Mann.