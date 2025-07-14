Punjab Cabinet approves Anti-Sacrilege Bill proposing life imprisonment for offences against scriptures The Punjab Cabinet has approved a stringent anti-sacrilege bill proposing life imprisonment for desecrating religious scriptures, along with new regulations to curb illegal mining through crusher unit oversight.

New Delhi:

In a major development aimed at preserving communal harmony and religious sanctity, the Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025, which prescribes life imprisonment for acts of sacrilege against any holy scripture. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh.

The Bill has been introduced in the Punjab Assembly during the ongoing special session and will be debated for two hours. It proposes tough penalties to act as a deterrent against the growing number of sacrilege incidents, particularly those involving Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji and other revered texts.

Strict punishment for desecration

Under the proposed legislation, anyone found guilty of desecrating a holy scripture will face a minimum of 10 years' imprisonment, extendable to life imprisonment. The Act covers scriptures including the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Holy Bible, Quran Sharif, and other revered texts.

If the offender is a minor, their parents or guardians can also be held accountable. Attempts to commit sacrilege carry a punishment of 3 to 5 years in prison, while those abetting or conspiring to commit such acts will also face strict legal action.

In cases where sacrilege leads to communal violence, loss of life, or damage to property, the punishment may range from 20 years to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 10 to Rs 20 lakh. Offenders will not be eligible for parole or furlough.

Special provisions for religious functionaries

The bill includes specific provisions for individuals entrusted with religious duties such as Granthis, Pathis, Raagis, Sewadars, Maulvis, priests, and pastors. If such functionaries are found guilty under this law, they will be awarded the maximum sentence applicable to the offense.

A response to legal gaps and public sentiment

A spokesperson from the Chief Minister’s Office noted that while the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 contains relevant sections (298–300), they are not sufficient to deter such heinous crimes. The Cabinet, therefore, saw the need for state-specific legislation with more severe penalties.

The government believes the Act will serve as a strong deterrent against anti-social and anti-national elements, while reinforcing Punjab’s values of peace, brotherhood, and communal harmony.

Regulations for crusher units and retailers approved

In another significant move, the Cabinet also approved the Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units, and Stockists and Retailer Rules, 2025, to ensure better compliance and environmental regulation of mining-related businesses.

The new rules are part of the broader Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units, and Stockists and Retailer Act, 2025, aimed at preventing illegal mining and the unauthorised procurement of sand and gravel by crusher units.

Focus on transparency and sustainability

The rules outline detailed operational procedures, compliance guidelines, timelines, and monitoring mechanisms. Authorities hope these new frameworks will enhance transparency, reduce royalty evasion, and promote eco-friendly and legally compliant operations.

By addressing both religious concerns and environmental governance, the Punjab government has taken key legislative steps that reflect its commitment to public sentiment and sustainable development.