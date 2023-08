Punjab: BSF posts along International Border with Pakistan inundated as Sutlej rages in Ferozepur

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Flood poses a challenge to BSF troops

Punjab's Ferozepur district has been facing flood threat due to a rise in the Sutlej's water level. Several BSF outposts and the barbed wire fencing along the India-Pakistan border have been inundated in the district as Sutlej's water level swelled further, an official said on Sunday. They asserted Border Security Force (BSF) troops are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Many villages near the International Border in Ferozepur bore the brunt of the swollen Sutlej, forcing residents of flood-hit areas to move to safer locations.

According to the official, "Despite all the challenges and adversity, our jawans are maintaining 24-hour vigil. They are manning the area without caring about their personal safety."

"Surveillance has been heightened with the help of motorboats to prevent potential adversaries from exploiting the situation. Though the BSF posts have been submerged, personnel are performing their duty without any breaks," the official added.

BSF posts along the border have been submerged under five to six feet of water, he said.

More than 150 villages in Punjab's Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Rupnagar, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts have been hit following the release of excess water from the Pong and the Bhakra dams.

After the release of surplus water from the two reservoirs on August 14, the Beas and the Sutlej flooded low-lying areas and locations near the riverbanks.

Officials said personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Army and the BSF are engaged in the relief operations.

Over 2,500 villagers have been rescued in Ferozepur, they said and added that 24 boats are deployed for the operation.

On Sunday, 2.10 lakh cusec of water was released downstream from the Harike headworks while 2.50 lakh cusecs were released from the Hussainiwala headworks, the officials said.

The Ferozepur district administration, with help from the Red Cross and various non-government organisations, is serving food to the affected villagers. Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said the safe evacuation of the villagers is administration's the main priority. The administration has also ordered the closure of 34 schools in the flood-hit areas till August 26.

Having witnessed floods wreak havoc last month, Punjab is facing fresh flooding following the release of excess water from the Pong and the Bhakra dams.

Several parts of Punjab were affected by a downpour in the state between July 9 and 11, which flooded vast tracts of farmlands and other areas, besides paralysing daily life.

