BJP expels four party leaders with immediate effect for indulging in 'anti-party' activities in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expelled its four party leaders in Punjab for indulging in 'anti-party" activities. In a statement, the party said that Dalvinder Singh Dhillon, Kuldeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Nimisha Mehta were expelled with immediate effect. The party further informed that the expeled leaders are from the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

"From the perusal of evidence received, it has been found that the following persons from the Garshankar assembly constituency are guilty of the breach as per article XXV of the constitution of the BJP and thus as per the decision of the state president in consultation with the disciplinary committee are hereby expelled from the party and from the responsibilities/assignments if any assigned to them with immediate effect," read the party statement which was issued by Jiwan Gupta, general secretary of the BJP's state unit.

'Restoring people's faith in democracy is the prime goal'

In July this year, the BJP appointed Sunil Jakhar as its Punjab unit chief. Following his appointment, Jakhar said that restoring people's faith in democracy and establishing the BJP as the only alternative in Punjab will be his prime goal. Speaking to reporters he said, "Punjab is in a very miserable shape today with growing burden of loans and dwindling law-and-order situation," he said. Jakhar also claimed that there is an atmosphere of fear across Punjab and that nobody feels safe in the state.

Punjab CM hits out at BJP

Earlier this week, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann hot out at the BJP, saying it is "living in arrogance" after winning the Lok Sabha elections twice. He also claimed that people will break their "arrogance." "They (BJP) are living in arrogance. They have become arrogant after winning elections twice. You can see their arrogance. Public will break their arrogance," Mann said.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: No alliance with AAP in Punjab, will contest all 13 seats: State Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Latest India News