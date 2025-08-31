Punjab battles worst floods in decades; CM Mann urges PM Modi to release Rs 60,000 crore in relief funds Villages worst-affected by the floods were in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

Amritsar:

Punjab is grappling with one of the worst flood disasters in recent decades, leaving over 1,000 villages inundated and lakhs of people displaced across multiple districts. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the immediate release of Rs 60,000 crore in pending state funds to support urgent relief and rehabilitation efforts.

CM to PM Modi: Revise SDRF norms, farmers need real support

In his letter to PM Modi, Mann criticised the current compensation norms under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) as “totally unrealistic.” Presently, the input subsidy for crop loss exceeding 33% stands at Rs 17,000 per hectare — just Rs 6,800 per acre.

“This is a cruel joke with the farmers,” Mann wrote, adding that the state supplements this with Rs 8,200 per acre, but stressed that a minimum of Rs 50,000 per acre is essential given the losses. He urged the Prime Minister to revise the SDRF norms accordingly while assuring that Punjab will continue contributing its 25% share under the scheme.

Funds stuck with centre: Mann cites GST, RDF, PMGSY losses

Mann claimed the Centre owes Punjab Rs 60,000 crore, including Rs 49,727 crore due to GST compensation shortfalls, over Rs 8,000 crore in reduced Rural and Mandi Development Funds, and Rs 828 crore from recently scrapped PMGSY projects. "This financial strain hampers our flood response capacity," he wrote, urging urgent intervention.

Army, IAF lead massive Rescue Efforts

The Indian Army’s Western Command has deployed 47 HADR columns, including medical teams, engineers, and aviation assets, across the worst-hit areas like Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Amritsar, and Hoshiarpur. Twenty aircraft—including Mi-17s, Chinooks, and ALHs—have been deployed to evacuate civilians and deliver essential supplies.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, visiting flood-hit areas, praised the coordination between the Army, state authorities, and civil administration in executing round-the-clock rescue and relief operations.

School closures till September 3

The Punjab government has also extended the closure of all schools—government, aided, recognised, and private—until September 3, 2025. The decision follows an earlier holiday declaration from August 27 to 30. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the extension on Sunday, stating that the directive was issued by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to ensure the safety of students and staff. He urged parents and students to prioritise safety and follow all administrative instructions. The ongoing floods, caused by heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, have led to the swelling of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, inundating villages in districts such as Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.

Relief operations continue on war footing

Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, BSF, Punjab Police, and local district authorities, are engaged in ongoing rescue missions across Punjab and Jammu. In addition to extensive property damage, large-scale livestock loss has further deepened the crisis for rural communities reliant on dairy and animal husbandry.

As the situation continues to evolve, the state government has warned of further deterioration if immediate support from the centre is not received.