Buzz over BJP-SAD tie-up for Punjab polls gains pace, Sukhbir Badal likely to meet Amit Shah today: Sources

As political parties step up their preparations for the assembly elections in Punjab due early next year, the buzz has considerably grown over a possible alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), with sources claiming that a meeting could likely be held between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab's former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday.

Sources have told India TV that Badal, a former Union Minister of State (MoS), has also cancelled all programmes and events for Friday. This includes the programme to include former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kaur into the party.

Though sources have not clarified where the proposed meeting between Shah and Badal would take place, they have informed that Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, who is BJP's election in-charge for Punjab, might also be present.

The Akali Dal and the BJP had parted their ways amid differences over the three contentious agricultural laws that were withdrawn later. They had contested the 2022 Punjab elections separately, but were wiped out with the Akali Dal winning just three seats and the BJP bagging two constituencies. There was also a buzz that they might unite for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but eventually, they contested separately.

But lately, both parties have given multiple indications that they are ready to unite to defeat the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. Badal, in his interaction with reporters on October 23, had hinted that his party is ready to ally with like-minded parties to stop the AAP and the Congress.

Several BJP leaders also hinted at an alliance, even though the party's official stands remains that it would go solo in Punjab. But whatever the situation unfolds from here, it would be interesting to see if the BJP and the SAD would be able to regain their lost political ground if they decide to form a coalition again.

The next round of assembly elections in Punjab will likely be held in February or March next year, along with those in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

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