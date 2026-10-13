Punjab anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota shot dead during Facebook Live in Mansa

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot at a medical store in Mansa, Punjab, on Tuesday morning, October 13, during a confrontation with the shop owner over the alleged sale of drugs. Jhota was livestreaming the encounter on Facebook when the argument escalated and shots were fired. He was taken to Mansa Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting also left several of Jhota's companions injured. Reports said four companions sustained bullet injuries, and all five were taken to the civil hospital. Jhota had reportedly suffered three bullet wounds, including two to his abdomen and one to his thigh. The incident has drawn attention to his long-running campaign against the alleged illegal sale of addictive drugs through medical stores.

What happened during the livestream?

A video lasting around five minutes and 48 seconds was streamed on Jhota's Facebook page, capturing the confrontation and the sound of gunfire. Jhota was questioning the medical store owner about the alleged sale of drugs and was accompanied by an elderly man who, Jhota claimed, had bought drugs from the shop.

The footage shows a heated exchange between Jhota and the shop owner, identified as Ashwani Kumar. The shop owner is seen holding a pistol before the shooting. During the confrontation, Jhota is heard asking for CCTV footage and telling his associates to call the police and gather more people.

The precise circumstances leading to the shooting remain subject to investigation. The medical store owner has been accused of firing at Jhota, and reports published on Tuesday said police were searching for Kumar, who was absconding.

Who was Parvinder Singh Jhota?

Jhota was known in Mansa for his campaign against drug abuse and the alleged sale of addictive substances through chemist shops. He regularly recorded videos while confronting people he suspected of selling drugs, sharing the footage on social media to draw attention to the issue.

His campaign focused on what he alleged was the sale of 'chitta', a term commonly used for heroin, as well as restricted or addictive medicines. Jhota had also confronted medical store operators over the alleged sale of prohibited capsules, arguing that such substances were harming young people.

His activism had led to repeated confrontations. Reports said he and his associates challenged people they suspected of selling drugs, while some village panchayats passed resolutions against drug abuse following his campaign.

Jhota had called for a CBI investigation

Just days before his death, Jhota had posted a video on social media urging the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the alleged illegal drug trade in Mansa. He called on the agency to look into claims of drugs being sold openly, including through medical stores.

The appeal came amid his repeated public allegations that addictive substances were reaching young people and that more action was needed to tackle the problem. His death during a livestreamed confrontation has renewed attention on the risks faced by people who publicly challenge alleged drug sales.

Police search for accused as case is investigated

Police launched a search for the medical store owner accused of shooting Jhota. The investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events, the circumstances behind the confrontation and the role of those involved.

The incident has also raised fresh concerns over the alleged sale of drugs through medical stores in the area, an issue Jhota had campaigned against for a long time. However, the allegations surrounding the shooting and the suspected drug sale must be established through the investigation.

Jhota's death marks a major development in Mansa's ongoing debate over drug abuse and the alleged availability of addictive substances. The livestream captured the confrontation, but the full circumstances of the killing and the allegations against the accused remain matters for investigators to establish.

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