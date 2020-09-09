Punjab announces more relaxations in unlock 4: Curfew only on Sundays in all 167 municipal towns

Image Source : PTI Punjab announces more relaxations in unlock 4: Curfew only on Sundays, shortens night curfew

Aiming to provide more relaxation in the urban areas, the Punjab Government on Wednesday have announced that curfew would remain imposed only on all Sundays in all the 167 municipal towns of the State upto September 30 and no curfew to be imposed on Saturdays.

Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities would remain prohibited between 9:30 pm to 5 am in the morning within municipal limits of all the cities of Punjab throughout the week.

"CM has reviewed the COVID-19 situation and directed to relax some of the restrictions in urban areas. Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities prohibited between 9:30 pm to 5:00 am within municipal limits of all the cities of Punjab throughout the week," Punjab CMO said.

However, essential activities and services such as movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes would be permitted.

Ban on all social, political and religious gatherings and protests and demonstrations will continue to remain in force throughout the state, while gatherings relating to weddings and funerals shall be limited to 30 and 20 people respectively.

