Chandigarh:

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday stayed the selection process of the Punjab State Civil Services (PCS) examination conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) after hearing multiple petitions filed by candidates. The High Court has listed the matter for the next hearing on December 16.

The exam was held in April 2026, and the results, shortlisting 751 candidates for interviews against 331 vacancies, were declared on November 4.

What's the controversy?

The controversy relates to the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination, for which the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) issued a recruitment notification on January 3, 2025, for around 322 posts. The Main examination was conducted from April 1 to 10, 2026, and the results, declared on November 4, shortlisted around 751 candidates for the next stage.

Following the announcement, several groups of aspirants approached the High Court, alleging widespread procedural irregularities and seeking cancellation of the selection process as well as an independent investigation by the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

BJP questions transparency in Punjab PSC exam

Earlier in the day, BJP questioned transparency in the PSC Main exam results on November 4, 2026. BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that people connected to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers and leaders, families of officials majorly got selected in the PSC exam.

"There are four categories: one consists of people connected to the families of leaders and ministers; the second consists of people connected to the families of officials considered very close to this so-called staunchly honest government; and the third consists of people connected to the families of those facing corruption charges. The fourth category consists of people who have offered some floral tributes to the Aam Aadmi Party, directly or indirectly," he said, addressing the press.

He questioned the entire recruitment process, saying, "Look at the second category of those selected: the son of an Additional Superintending Engineer caught red-handed taking a bribe by the Vigilance Bureau has been selected; the son of a Tehsildar caught taking a ₹20,000 bribe has been selected; the son of a DIG arrested by the ED in a money laundering case has also been selected. How did these tainted characters become so rewarded in your selection process? I want to ask that self-proclaimed 'kattar imaandar' leader..."

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