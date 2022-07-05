Tuesday, July 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Punjab administrative reshuffle: Over 300 officers of ASP, DSP ranks transferred

Punjab administrative reshuffle: Over 300 officers of ASP, DSP ranks transferred

Punjab administrative rejig: Over 300 officers have been transferred by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: July 05, 2022 20:15 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Image Source : PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Highlights

  • After cabinet expansion, Punjab govt transfers over 300 officers
  • The administrative rejig includes transfer of officers of ASP, DSP ranks
  • The AAP govt has also allotted portfolios to newly inducted ministers after cabinet expansion

Punjab administrative reshuffle: In a major reshuffle in Punjab Police by CM-Bhagwant Mann AAP government, more than 330 officers of ASP and DSP ranks have been transferred.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann allocated portfolios to the five newly inducted ministers and rejigged the portfolios of some others, a day after the first cabinet expansion of his over three-month-old government.

The chief minister also gave up some of the key departments, including agriculture, he held earlier and allocated them to some other ministers.

Among the newly inducted ministers, Chetan Singh Jauramajra has got the key Health department while Aman Arora has been given Housing and Urban Development.

Anmol Gagan Mann was allocated Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

In a tweet, chief minister Mann shared information about the portfolios allotted to the ministers.

Related Stories
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to be NDA's next Vice President candidate

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to be NDA's next Vice President candidate

Punjab CM Mann expands cabinet, five AAP MLAs inducted as ministers

Punjab CM Mann expands cabinet, five AAP MLAs inducted as ministers

PSEB 10th Result 2022 declared on pseb.ac.in. Here are the toppers!

PSEB 10th Result 2022 declared on pseb.ac.in. Here are the toppers!

Five AAP MLAs were inducted as ministers in the Punjab government on Monday as Mann expanded his cabinet.

It was the first cabinet expansion of the Mann-led government after the AAP stormed to power in the state following the assembly elections earlier this year.

ALSO READDelhi MCD elections: 'Will go to court to conduct polls on time,' Kejriwal's veiled message to Centre

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News