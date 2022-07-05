Punjab administrative reshuffle: Over 300 officers of ASP, DSP ranks transferred

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab administrative reshuffle: In a major reshuffle in Punjab Police by CM-Bhagwant Mann AAP government, more than 330 officers of ASP and DSP ranks have been transferred.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann allocated portfolios to the five newly inducted ministers and rejigged the portfolios of some others, a day after the first cabinet expansion of his over three-month-old government.

The chief minister also gave up some of the key departments, including agriculture, he held earlier and allocated them to some other ministers.

Among the newly inducted ministers, Chetan Singh Jauramajra has got the key Health department while Aman Arora has been given Housing and Urban Development.

Anmol Gagan Mann was allocated Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

In a tweet, chief minister Mann shared information about the portfolios allotted to the ministers.

Five AAP MLAs were inducted as ministers in the Punjab government on Monday as Mann expanded his cabinet.

It was the first cabinet expansion of the Mann-led government after the AAP stormed to power in the state following the assembly elections earlier this year.

