Punjab: AAP MLA Raman Arora arrested over corruption charges in Jalandhar | Video Raman Arora, the AAP MLA representing Jalandhar Central, is accused of demanding money in exchange for carrying out official duties and using intimidation to extort funds from residents.

Jalandhar:

In a major crackdown on corruption, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora from his residence in Jalandhar Central on Friday. The arrest came after a detailed raid was conducted at his home and offices earlier in the day, following allegations linking him to a bribery and extortion racket within the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation.

Raman Arora, who has represented Jalandhar Central for several years, is accused of orchestrating a scheme where fake municipal notices were sent to residents. According to sources close to the investigation, Arora allegedly directed municipal officials to issue these fraudulent notices and then demanded bribes in exchange for withdrawing them. This corrupt practice reportedly persisted for several months and may have involved other municipal employees.

The Vigilance Bureau began its raid at Arora’s Ashok Nagar residence around mid-morning. Though officials have not revealed specific details about the evidence seized, the operation underlines the bureau’s resolve to clamp down on corruption at all levels of governance. A spokesperson from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) confirmed the raid and noted that multiple complaints had been filed against Arora, accusing him of exploiting his position to extort money from residents.

This move by the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, reflects its broader anti-corruption drive. Notably, the government had recently withdrawn Arora's extensive security detail — which reportedly included 14 personnel — sparking widespread speculation about his involvement in wrongdoing. Opposition parties welcomed the decision, viewing it as a step toward greater accountability.

Meanwhile, Arora’s proximity to BJP leaders has been a point of contention within the ruling party, especially as some party members have voiced concerns about his loyalty.

Arora has denied any wrongdoing and distanced himself from the arrest of Assistant Town Planner Sukhdev Vashishth, who was taken into custody earlier this month on similar corruption charges. He has maintained his commitment to transparency and insists on his innocence.

Internal party dynamics appear strained, with reports suggesting Arora’s ties with BJP leaders have caused friction within the AAP. Meanwhile, AAP leader Deepak Bali’s rising influence in Jalandhar Central hints at an ongoing reshuffle within the party’s local leadership.