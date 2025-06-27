Punjab AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passes away, leaders express condolences Kashmir Singh Sohal, AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, passed away after a prolonged illness, prompting condolences from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In a tragic development, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Tarn Taran, Punjab, passed away unexpectedly. After battling a prolonged illness, he was admitted late at night to a private hospital in Amritsar, where he breathed his last. The news of his demise sent waves of grief across party leaders, supporters, and the local community.

Chief Minister expresses deep condolences

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann mourned the sudden loss of Dr. Sohal, describing him as a hardworking and grounded leader. Sharing his condolences on the social media platform X, Mann wrote, "We have received the sad news of the sudden demise of our party MLA from Tarn Taran, Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal. It is deeply sorrowful. Dr. Sahab was a dedicated and committed leader."

He further added, "In this hour of grief, our heartfelt sympathy goes to his family. May the Almighty grant peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the family and loved ones during this difficult time. Waheguru Waheguru."

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his sorrow on X, stating, "The news of Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal ji's demise is extremely saddening. May God grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family in this difficult time."

Significant contributions in politics and social work

Sohal was not only an active MLA but also deeply engaged in addressing social issues in his constituency. He tirelessly worked towards the development of his region and was committed to resolving the problems faced by the public. His untimely death is considered a significant loss to the Aam Aadmi Party and the people of Tarn Taran.

Following the news of his passing, party workers, residents, and various leaders and organisations expressed their condolences and paid tribute to his dedicated service and contribution to politics and society.

Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal’s legacy as a devoted public servant and leader will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.