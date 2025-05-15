Punjab: 196 ultra-modern libraries operational, 135 on the way, CM Bhagwant Mann's special gift to students These libraries have been equipped with high-end facilities like Wi-Fi, solar power, digital analogues and others. The libraries have all types of books on contemporary literature and curriculum books, providing a rich learning experience.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has taken significant steps toward the development of the state and the future of its students. In the education sector, the Chief Minister aims to inculcate reading habits among the youth and empower them to contribute to the state’s social and economic progress. For this purpose, a total of 196 ultra-modern rural public libraries have been established and are operational in rural areas of Punjab as part of the "Rural Library Scheme". Additionally, 135 more libraries are under construction under this flagship scheme.

According to Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, the Chief Minister launched this initiative on August 15, 2024, from village Issru (Khanna). On that day, the minister inaugurated the state’s first rural library under the scheme and interacted with students, highlighting his vision of transforming rural libraries into pillars of growth and prosperity in the state.

District-wise details of ultra-modern rural public libraries

According to media reports, the Amritsar district has 4 operational libraries, while Bathinda has a total of 29. In Fatehgarh Sahib, there are 10 functional libraries, with 2 more under construction. Faridkot currently has 5 operational libraries and 7 being built. Fazilka boasts 21 operational libraries, with an additional 9 in development. Other prominent districts include Ludhiana, which has 15 operational libraries and 26 in progress; Patiala, with 18 operational and 11 under construction; Moga, featuring 13 functional and one under construction library; and Mansa, which has 8 operational libraries and 10 under construction.

Smaller districts are also making progress: Barnala has 6 functioning libraries, with an additional 5 under construction; Hoshiarpur has 2 operational libraries and 13 under development; Rupnagar boasts 12 operational libraries and 1 in progress, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar has 6 operational libraries. In Mohali (SAS Nagar), 12 libraries are currently under development. Malerkotla has 6 operational libraries, with 5 more being built, while in Sri Muktsar Sahib, work is progressing on 6 libraries. Sangrur leads with the highest number of libraries, with 28 currently operational and 5 under construction. In Tarn Taran, 11 libraries are in operation, and Jalandhar has 2 functional libraries.

These libraries have been equipped with high-end facilities like Wi-Fi, solar power, digital analogues and others. The libraries have all types of books on contemporary literature and curriculum books, providing a rich learning experience. This transformative step of state government reflects its commitment to uplifting rural communities through knowledge, education, and empowerment.

