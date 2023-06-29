Punjab: 12 held in major crackdown on flesh trade racket in Hoshiarpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab: 12 held in a major crackdown on flesh trade racket in Hoshiarpur

Flesh trade in Punjab: In a recent crackdown on the flesh trade racket, as many as twelve people, including six women, were arrested in Hoshiarpur on Thursday. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Talwara police station Inspector Hargurdev Singh, the police sent their man as a decoy customer to the hotel and subsequently conducted a raid after getting a tip-off.

The police further said a case under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered against all the accused.

Further details on this are awaited.

2 Bhojpuri actresses, agent booked for running a sex racket

Earlier in May this year, Pimpri-Chinchwad police busted a major a sex-racket operated from five-star hotels in Pune's Wakad area in which a Bhojpuri actress and a model were allegedly trapped into the flesh trade, and nabbed three persons for the sleazy activities.

ALSO READ: MP: Banchhada Community celebrates birth of girls, but for flesh-trade

Acting on a tip-off, the police's Crime Branch laid a trap outside a five-star hotel where the actress and model were purportedly forced to entertain customers who paid high amounts, Investigation Officer Deven Chavan of Wakad Police Station said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News