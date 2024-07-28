Punjab: 100 people storm police station in Ludhiana, thrash ASI

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO representative Image

Nearly 100 people stormed into a police station in Ludhiana and vandalised it. The mob also thrashed an assistant sub-inspector after a heated argument between a shopkeeper and policemen, the officials said on Sunday. According to police, the argument happened at a checkpost over speeding. The incident took place on Saturday night, the official said.

The officials said that a mob of 100 people broke the Shingar police station gate to force their way. Moreover, they damaged flower pots and ransacked the office. After this, they nabbed ASI Surinder Singh and thrashed him. They also injured another policeman, an official said.

Shopkeeper fled the station, brought mob

The police said that the heated argument started between the shopkeeper riding a scooter and the police official. The shopkeeper, who was riding with his son was stopped at a checkpoint for riding at high speed. After the argument, the shopkeeper was brought to the police station, however, he managed to flee from there, police said. After some time, the shopkeeper, accompanied by around 100 people, attacked the police station, the officials said. The Police said it was examining the CCTV footage in the area to identify the shopkeeper and others.

In a post from the Commissioner of Ludhiana X handle, a police official gave the details of the case and said that an FIR has been registered and the investigation is underway.

(With PTI Inputs)

