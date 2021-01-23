Saturday, January 23, 2021
     
Pune: Fire breaks out at Ramtekdi garbage processing plant in Hadapsar area

As many as 11 fire tenders were at the spot trying to douse the fire. 

New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2021 22:09 IST
A massive fire broke out at Ramtekdi garbage processing plant in Hadapsar area of Pune on Saturday. As many as 11 fire tenders were at the spot trying to douse the fire. 

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

More to follow.

