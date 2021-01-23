Image Source : ANI Pune: Fire breaks out at Ramtekdi garbage processing plant in Hadapsar area

A massive fire broke out at Ramtekdi garbage processing plant in Hadapsar area of Pune on Saturday. As many as 11 fire tenders were at the spot trying to douse the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Ramtekdi garbage processing plant in Hadapsar area of Pune. 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Fire fighting operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QAvzwfCVyo — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

