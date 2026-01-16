Advertisement
  Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Saffron wave; BJP is leading in 32 seats

Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Saffron wave; BJP is leading in 32 seats

Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The Pune Municipal Corporation Election is witnessing a high-voltage contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress.

Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Who is winning?
File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra
Published: , Updated:
Pune:

The Pune Municipal Corporation Election result 2026 will be announced today, January 16. As per the initial trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding its ground, leading in most of the seats. In the last municipal election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a clear majority securing 97 seats. The civic body election is witnessing a high-voltage contest between BJP and Shinde Sena, NCP alliance and Congress. The Pune Municipal Corporation has a total of 165 seats.

The election results of 29 municipal corporations that include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna will be announced on January 16.  





