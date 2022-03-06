PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro, takes a ride with school students

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi inaugurates, travel in Pune Metro.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pune metro rail project. The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware Metro Station, from where Modi proceeded to take a metro ride to the Anandnagar station.

The total cost of the Pune metro project is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.

The Prime Minister traveled from Garware College Metro station to Anand Nagar Metro station in Metro, during which he interacted with schools students on board the metro train.

Before boarding the train, PM Modi bought a ticket from Garware College to Anand Nagar.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Election on 80 Municipal Boards underway in Assam; over 2,500 candidates in the fray

ALSO READ | GST Council may consider proposal to raise lowest slab to 8 pc, rationalise tax slabs

Latest India News