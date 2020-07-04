Saturday, July 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Pune man dons gold mask worth Rs. 2.89 lakh; unsure if it would be effective

Pune man dons gold mask worth Rs. 2.89 lakh; unsure if it would be effective

Masks are the new normal in this ongoing pandemic and people are getting more and more creative to keep up with the trends and maintains their fashion statement.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2020 10:40 IST
Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold
Image Source : ANI

Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. 

Masks are the new normal in this ongoing pandemic and people are getting more and more creative to keep up with the trends and maintains their fashion statement. Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakhs.

"It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective," Shankar told news agency ANI.

It's uncertain how much this gold mask is effective, but Shankar and his gold mask have definitely become the talk of the town. 

According to the officials, the total COVID-19 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad rose to 3,284 on July 1, 2020. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Pimpri Chinchwad is 47.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X