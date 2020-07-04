Pune man dons gold mask worth Rs. 2.89 lakh; unsure if it would be effective

Image Source : ANI Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs.

Masks are the new normal in this ongoing pandemic and people are getting more and more creative to keep up with the trends and maintains their fashion statement. Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakhs.

"It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective," Shankar told news agency ANI.

Maharashtra: Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. Says, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JrbfI7iwS4 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

It's uncertain how much this gold mask is effective, but Shankar and his gold mask have definitely become the talk of the town.

According to the officials, the total COVID-19 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad rose to 3,284 on July 1, 2020. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Pimpri Chinchwad is 47.

