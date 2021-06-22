Follow us on Image Source : ANI Man arrested in Pune for threatening to blow up Mumbai Mantralaya

A man was arrested on Monday in Pune for sending fake threats via email to bomb Mumbai Mantralaya.

According to the Mumbai Police, an investigation was initiated upon receiving the threats via email. It was revealed that the threats were fake.

A case has been registered at Mumbai's Marine Drive Police Station.

The accused has been detained in Pune's Ghorpandi area. He will soon be handed over to the Mumbai Police.

