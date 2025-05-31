Pune law student, Insta influencer Sharmishtha Panoli arrested for post on Operation Sindoor The female influencer’s video on Operation Sindoor triggered severe backlash online, including threats in the comments, following this she deleted the video and issued a public apology.

Gurugram:

A Pune law University student who is also an Instagram influencer has been arrested by the Kolkata Police for allegedly posting a video containing communal remarks claiming Bollywood actors were silent on Operation Sindoor. The accused identified as Sharmishtha Panoli was arrested from Gurugram after an arrest warrant was issued against her.

However, by then, a complaint had been lodged against her in Kolkata, followed by notices to her and her family. When she decamped with her family, a court issued an arrest warrant against her.

“Several attempts were made to send legal notices to Panoli and her family but they disappeared. After that the police placed the matter before the court. The court issued her arrest warrant and on Friday night Kolkata Police arrested him from Gurugram," an officer from Kolkata Police said.

Bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody

Panoli’s advocate, Md Samimuddin, shared details of the legal proceedings on Saturday.

"We moved our bail application before the court, citing that the articles that have been allegedly stated by the prosecution to have been used, the mobile phone and the laptop, have already been seized. Subsequently, the court heard our prayer. The police custody prayer was sought by the prosecution, which was turned down and rejected. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody till 13th of June, 2025,” he said.

Political reactions emerge

Commenting on the arrest, SP MLA Abu Azmi criticised what he viewed as selective enforcement of laws based on religion and ideology.

"I have said it in the Parliament also 50 times, when someone hurts religious sentiments or disrespects important people of this country, like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, or Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, then it worsens law and order... But our Maharashtra government is different. When MF Hussain drew pictures of gods and goddesses, which hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, so many FIRs were filed against him that he had to run from India... But the Congress and the BJP, pleased by the runaway woman Taslima Nasrin hurting religious sentiments, are keeping her in our country when no other country wants to keep her. A law should be formulated against such people which gives a punishment of at least 10 years," he said.

(With PTI inputs)