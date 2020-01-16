Pune-Jaipur Indigo flight diverted to Mumbai after engine snag; full emergency declared

Image Source : PTI Emergency declared on Pune-Indigo Jaipur flight

An Indigo 320 Neo plane that had taken off from Pune was on Thursday diverted to Mumbai Airport following an engine snag. The Indigo flight was en route to Jaipur. According to sources, full emergency has been declared on the flight. Media reports said the emergency landing was followed by high vibrations on the unmodified Pratt & Whitney (PW) engine on the IndiGo Airbus A320 Neo plane.

The Neo (VT-ITW) operating as 6E-6129 experienced high vibrations while passing through flight level 30,600 feet, sources said. Pilots on the plane made an emergency landing after they brought the engine to idle mode.

According to an official overseeing the probe into snags on PW engines for the A320/321 Neos, the engine was last inspected on December 9 and had been cleared for re-inspection after 500 cycles (flights).

“Inspections on landing in Mumbai revealed the unmodified engine had faced the same issue of its low-pressure turbine’s third stage blades being damaged. This engine was last inspected on December 9 and had been cleared for re-inspection after 500 cycles (flights). But it developed a snag on its 255th cycle (flight) itself. This aircraft is grounded in Mumbai and the engine will need to be replaced,” the official said.

