Maharashtra lockdown: Full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

Image Source : AP Pune: Full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

Pune reported 6 deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, taking the death toll to 181 in the district. Also, 194 new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the district, surging the total number of virus cases to 3,426, said, health officials. The death toll in Pune on Wednesday was 163.

Of these, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) registered 175 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad reported three cases, Pune rural reported four cases and cantonment board and civil surgeon’s area reported 12 cases, said Dr Bhagwan Pawar, district health officer. Total 25,953 tests have been conducted so far.

Full list of containment zones in Pune:

Junabazar - Mangalwar Peth - Old Bazaar Complex (Final Plot No. 897, 898)

Welankarnagar, Laxminarayan Theater, Parvati Darshan, ST Colony, Hotel Panchami Complex

Parvatidarshan colony on the west side of Rambhau Mhalgi road

Parvati Final Plot Nos. 526A and 526B

Dandekar Pool Colony Final Plot No. 1A, 2A, 2B, 28, 585, 587, 587 of Ambil Odha Colony Complex

Parvati Final Plot No. 558 Dattawadi Premises

Parvati Final Plot No. 29B & 29A Indira Nagar Colony near Nilayam Theater

Parvati Final Plot No. 587/4 Indiranagar colony near Ambil stream

Kasba, Vishrambagwada, Bhavani Peth - Somvar Peth, Mangalvar Peth, Budhvar Peth, Guruvar Peth, Shukravar Peth (Pai), Raviwar Peth, Rasta Peth, Nana Peth, Bhavani Peth, Mahatma Phule Peth (Ganj Peth), Ganesh Peth , Kasba Peth, Ghorpadi Peth.

Kondhwa Budruk Kakadevasti - West: Road from I Mata Mandir to Kondhwa Budruk, North to Isha Pearl Society Road, South: Reesha Enclave Building Road, East: Hotel Ruchira Food Complex Sai Kunj

Kondhwa Budruk Notting Hill Society Complete Notting Society Premises

Undri, Holevasti - Katraj Bypass Road South Dream Home Society North Hotel Vedanta Pavbhaji West Road

Katraj. S.No. Sukhsagar Nagar Ambamata temple complex out of 13,16,17

Kothrud Shivtara Society Survey No. 46

Kothrud Chandragupta Society Maharaja Complex etc. out of Survey No. 81

Pune Station, Tadiwala Road - North: Mulamutha River, West: Ladkat Wadi Road East Railway Road to Dhole-Patil Ground and Road to Railway Booking Office, South: Divisional Railway Manager's Office, West: West Boundary of Private Road

Shivajinagar Railway Line South Colony Final Plot No. 11,23,24,25,26,29 Pa. Shivajinagar

Ghorpadi, Balajinagar, Vikasnagar

Golwalkar Guruji Path west Taljai colony

Parvati, Taljai Vasti 2 - Suvarna Society, Veer Lahuji Society

Balajinagar Colony, Dhankawadi, S.No. Areas in 20, 21, 22, 23

Parvati Shivdarshan 1 - The western settlement of Rambhau Mhalgi Path

Parvati Shivdarshan 2 - The eastern settlement of Rambhau Mhalgi Path

Dhankawadi S.No. 32,33 Gulabnagar, Chaitanya Nagar

Dhankawadi, Sahakarnagar - Varad Medical Complex, Samrudhi Prestige Complex, Astha Apartment Complex, Snehal Complex Complex, Swapnashilpa Building Complex

S.No. Out of 48, Wadgaon Sheri, Ganeshnagar area

S.No. Out of 37, Wadgaon Sheri, Ramnagar area

S.No. Out of 246, Lohgaon and Kalwadvasti

Bibwewadi S.No. 570, Ambedkarnagar colony

Gultekdi, Diasplot - F. Plot No. 429 Diasplot Colony

Gultekdi, Meenatai Thakrenagar - Gultekdi Fa. Plot No. 427, Meenatai Thackeray Colony

Bibwewadi, Upper Indiranagar - Bibwewadi- S.No. Upper Indira Nagar colony out of 640, 648, 659.

Bibwewadi- S.No. Out of 649, 650, 651, 652 Aimata temple backyard and premises

Bibwewadi- S.No. Out of 584, 585, 586 flat no. 447 Seventh Adventist

Bibwewadi- Flat no. 430A-1A-2, and 430B, 430 areas

Bibwewadi- S.No. Premnagar colony in 690

S.No. 103 Yerawada Jayaprakashnagar, Gandhinagar

S.No. Out of 103, Gandhinagar, Yerawada Regional Office West

Yerawada TP Scheme F. Plot 70/1, 70/3

Yerawada, Nagpur Chawl - Among the Nagpur Chaal and Housing Board settlements

Yerawada, Adarsh ​​Indiranagar, Alandi Road

Yerawada, Phulenagar, Mhada Colony

Kalas, Jadhavasti - The culmination of S.No.116, Jadhavvasti

Yerawada Ward No. 6

Hadapsar, Ramnagar - Shardabai Londhe School, S. No. 110 Ramtekdi, Ramnagar Mosque Premises

Hadapsar, Gosavivasti, Vaiduwadi - Vaiduwadi, Riddhi Siddhi Building Complex, Lakshmi Mata Mandir Complex, Diamond Bakery Complex, Omkar Hospital Complex, Silver Tower Complex

Hadapsar, Sayyednagar 1 - Premises near Syednagar Street No. 1A to 6A Syednagar Railway Gate

Hadapsar, Sayyadnagar 2 - Ashiana Hall Complex, Street No. 8A to 28A, Ashabi Rasool Masjid Complex

Hadapsar, Syed Nagar 3, Ghulam Ali Nagar - Canara Bank ATM Complex, First Apartment Complex, Jama Masjid Complex, Navjivan Nursing Home Complex, Kamal Hospital Complex, Sayyednagar Street No. 1B to 15B

Hadapsar, Ghulam Alinagar - All Streets in Ghulam Alinagar, Yusufiya Masjid Premises, Ideal English Medium Primary School Premises, Garib Nawaz Masjid Premises

Kondhwa Khurd Shivneri Nagar - Kondhwa Khurd Gaothan Campus, Srihansnagar Campus, Srihansnagar Street No. 1 to 36, Pearl Drop School Campus

Kondhwa Khurd Bhagyodayanagar - Bhagyodayanagar, Kondhwa Road, North: Bhagyodayanagar Road South: Shital Petrol Pump Pari West: Bandhannagar Premises, Umar Premises, Sahil Masjid Premises

Kondhwa Khurd Tamboli Bazaar - Mithanagar Complex, Gagan Imrald Society Complex, Al Noor Masjid Complex, Akshar Dham Society Complex, Mount Haven Society Complex, West: Maharashtra Trust Educational Trust College Education Trust Mithanagar Street No. 1 to 18

Kondhwa Khurd Mithanagar - East: Bhairiba Nala and Kondhwa Road, West Unity Park Co. Op. Society & Road, North: Ashoka Music Society, South: Ashrafnagar Campus

Wanwadi, S.R.P.F. - North: SSRPF Group (A) Swimming Pool, East: Nanavati Nagar Road, South: Road to Nanavati Nagar, West: SRPF Main Road

Shivajinagar, Kamgar Statue - Shivajinagar Workers Statue Colony, Old Artillery, Rajiv Gandhinagar

Shivajinagar, Mahatma Gandhi Slum - Mahatma Gandhi Colony - Shivajinagar - Patkar Plot, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar (Final Plot No. 67)

Shivajinagar, Patil Estate - Patil Estate - Patil Estate Colony Final Plot No. 65 + 66 Shivajinagar

North side of Shivajinagar railway line - Shivajinagar Railway Line North Vishnukrupa Nagar Final Plot No. 29 Pa. Shivajinagar

Shivajinagar, slum near Labor Commissioner's office - Bhoslewadi, Wakdewadi, F. Plot no. 58 out of 59

Shivajinagar Congress Bhavan back side - Shivajinagar Gaothan Pa. Shivajinagar final plot 751 to 775, 778, to 779, etc. (As per map)

Hadapsar, Chintamaninagar, Near Railway Gate - Premises near Sayyednagar Magar Petrol Pump, Sant Teresa Church Premises, HDFC Bank ATM Premises, Maruti Mandir Premises

Hadapsar, Adarsh ​​Colony - All six lanes in Gajanan Colony, ICICI Bank, (ATM) Premises, Hotel Sangram Premises, Anjuman Khairul Islam Premises

Hadapsar, Vetalnagar - Vetalnagar area, canal on the north side, gliding center on the south side, Odha on the west side and Vetal Baba temple on the east side.

Hadapsar, Satavwadi - Canal in the North, Saswadarasta in the West, Surya Jyoti Gas in the South, East: Pune Municipal Accessible Toilet

Hadapsar Malwadi - Rajarshi Shahu Society Premises, Sai Villa Apartment Premises, Datta Mandir Premises, Mayur General Store Premises, Sribalajinagar Hotel Premises

Hadapsar - Handewadi Road, Indiranagar - Handewadi Road Indiranagar, Handewadi-Hadapsar Road, South Launch Society, West Forest, North Suyash Nature Society

Full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Pimpri Chinchwad:

Kharalwadi

Shivaji Chowk, Pimple Nilakh

Shivneri Colony, Pimple Gurav

Tanishq Icon, Dighi

Rupeenagar

Jagtap Complex, Pimple Gurav

Gandharva Nagari, Moshi

Madhuban Society, Old Sanghvi

Vijay Nagar, Dighi

Indira Nagar, Chinchwad

Tapovan Road, Pimple Waghere

Sathe Nagar, Charholi

16 number bus stop, Thergaon

Shubhashree Row House Society, Pimple Saudagar

Tapkir Chowk

Vinayak Nagar, Pimple Gurav

Nikamvasti, Charholi

Bankar Vasti, Moshi

Landgenagar

Bajaj School Area, Sambhajinagar

Kaspatewasti, Wakad

New Angels School, Talwade

Dattanagar, Thergaon

Woodsville, Moshi

Guruvihar Society, Bhosari

Hutatma Chowk, Bhosari

Kalewadi

Mohannagar

Tamhane Wasti

Chatrapati Chowk, Rahatni

Anand Nagar, Chinchwad Station

Ashok Wasti, Bhosari

