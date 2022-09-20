'Not our delivery partner': Zomato after food delivery boy arrested for forcibly kissing woman customer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Zomato on Tuesday said that a delivery executive, who has been allegedly accused of molesting a girl after he delivered food at her place in Pune, is not its delivery partner.

"The accused is not a Zomato delivery partner. We have been in touch with the authorities to cooperate with the investigation. We conduct third-party background verifications while onboarding any person to our fleet and have a zero-tolerance policy," Zomato said.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as 40-year-old Raees Shaikh was arrested but later released on bail.

The incident was reported from the Yewalewadi area of Pune, at nearly 9:30 pm on September 17.

Police officials said the accused kissed the woman twice on her cheek on the pretext of saying 'thank you'.

Further, the woman approached the Kondhwa police station and lodged a complaint against the delivery person alleging molestation.

