Image Source : PTI Pune: PMC micro-containment zones rise to 109 in Unlock 2

The authorities in Pune have increased the number of micro-containment zones in the city from 74 in Unlock 1 to 109 in Unlock 2. This has been done keeping in mind the recent spike in COVID-19 cases seen in the city.

The PMC removed 15 areas from the list of micro-containment zones while added another 50. This new list of containment zones will be applicable from today (July 2).

There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in the non-slum areas in the city. Several areas which previously had little to no COVID-19 cases like Aundh, Baner, Kothrud, Bavdhan are witnessing a sudden spike in cases.

Shop timings in the non containment zones are between 9 am and 7 pm while in the containment zones they have been restrited between 9 am and 2 pm (that too only essential shops).

Pune has had a total of 23,507 COVID-19 cases. Out of these, 14,443 people have recovered.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage