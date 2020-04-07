3 more COVID-19 deaths reported from Pune, toll rises to 8

Three deaths have been reported in Pune today. All patients were COVID-19 positive. Death toll in Pune rises to 8, says Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune. Maharashtra reported 23 fresh Covid-19 cases, mainly from Mumbai and Pune, taking the total number of the affected people to 891. With seven more deaths reported from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai, including that of a woman who was nine-month pregnant, the overall toll mounted to 52 in the state.

Twenty three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 891, a health official said.

Out of 23 new cases, 10 have been reported from Mumbai, four from Pune, three from Ahmednagar, two each from Buldhana and Nagpur, and one each from Thane and Sangli, he said.

So far, 52 deaths have been reported from the state.

The worst-affected Mumbai reported 68 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of affected people to 536 while the death toll from the financial capital went up to 34. Worst hit by deadly coronavirus, Mumbai has emerged as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 not only in Maharashtra but also across the country.

District-wise COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Sr.No District/ M.Corporation Cases Death 1 Mumbai 526 34 2 Pune (City and Rural) 141 5 3 Sangli 25 0 4 Municipal Corporations in Thane division ( Other than Mumbai ) 85 9 5 Ahemadnagar 23 0 6 Nagpur 17 0 7 Aurangabad 10 1 8 Latur 8 0 9 Buldhana 5 1 10 Satara 5 0 11 Yavatmal 4 0 12 Osmanabad 3 0 13 Kolhapur 2 0 14 Ratnagiri 2 0 15 Jalgaon 2 1 16 Nashik 2 0 17 Sindhudurg 1 0 18 Gondia 1 0 19 Washim 1 0 20 Amravati 1 1 21 Hingoli 1 0 22 Jalna 1 0 23 Other state Gujrat 2 0 TOTAL 868 52

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News