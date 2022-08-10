Pulwama: Major tragedy averted as IED weighing nearly 30 kgs recovered from near Tahab Crossing in J&K

Follow us on Image Source : ANI J-K: Police recovers IEDs from Pulwama, days before Independence Day

Highlights The IED was recovered on Circular road in Pulwama

Specific inputs were received by the police regarding the IED

Police and security forces were at the spot following the recovery of IED

Pulwama: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday recovered approximately 25 to 30 kilograms of improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama. According to the details, the IED was recovered from near the Tahab Crossing on Circular road.

Police said a major tragedy was averted as the IED was recovered just days ahead of the Independence Day.

Commenting over the incident, Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir said, "An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs was recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by the Police and Security Forces. A major tragedy has been averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police,"

Earlier on Thursday, a labourer from Bihar was killed and two others were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Militants lobbed a grenade at a tent housing labourers at Gadoora village in Pulwama, a police spokesman said.

He said one labourer died in the blast while two others sustained injuries.

"The deceased outside labourer has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The Injured were identified as Mohammad Arif and his son Mohammad Majbool, residents of Rampor, Bihar," the spokesman said.

The labourers were manufacturing cotton bedding, police said.

Militants had stepped up attacks on non-locals earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF officer killed in militant attack in Pulwama

Latest India News