J&K: 3 LeT terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, AK 47 rifles recovered

Pulwama Encounter: At least three terrorists affiliated with the terror outfit Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday. The encounter took place in the Drabgam area of Pulwama. It was earlier reported that one terrorist was neutralized, but later two more were killed in the operation.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered, which included two AK 47 rifles and one pistol. One of the terrorists was identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in the killing of our colleague Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on May 13. The other two killed terrorists were identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ah Malik of Pulwama district.

"All three killed. Terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in killing of our colleague Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on May 13," said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

The encounter began at around 6.55 pm yesterday and the Kashmir Zone police informed about it in a tweet.

