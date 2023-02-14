Pulwama Attack: 'Congress party's DNA should be probed' Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes jibe at Digvijaya Singh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pulwama Attack Row: 'Congress party's DNA should be probed' Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes jibe at Digvijay Singh

Pulwama Attack Row: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Congress leader and Rajya Sabha Member Digvijaya Singh over his statement about the Pulwama Attack. Earlier today, Congress party leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted that the 40 CRPF Martyrs died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. This comment of the senior Congress leader has resulted in a war of words.

Digvijay Singh's Controversial Tweet

Congress leader earlier taking to his Twitter handle wrote, 'Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated.' Attacking the congress leader, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh said that it is Congress party's DNA that should be probed.

He further said that the congress party insults and demotivates Indian Army. They (Congress Party) question the patriotism and valour of the armed forces. 'It is Congress party's DNA that should be probed. In the name of 'Bharat Jodo', it walks with those who break India. Leader of a party questions the patriotism & valour of armed forces & speaks Pakistan's language. Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi should answer this: MP CM SS Chouhan, tweet of ANI reads.

Further lashing out at Digvijaya Singh, Shivraj Singh said 'I think this (tweet) is a failure of the failing brain of Digvijaya Singh. He insults Army, speaks Pakistan's language & tries to demotivate the Army. It is Digvijaya Singh who should be probed. Who sows seeds to speak against nation & Army in his brain?'

