Pulwama attack anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Pulwama martyrs on the anniversary of the terror attack.

Over 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

"Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India," PM Modi tweeted.

A suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019. In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

Over 250 terrorists killed in IAF airstrike in Balakot: Shah

In March 2019, Amit Shah claimed over 250 terrorists were killed in the Indian Air Force airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26. Speaking at an election rally in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Shah said the government carried out an air strike in Pakistan and killed more than 250 terrorists.

"Our forces had entered into Pakistan, carried out surgical strikes and avenged the death of our soldiers post the Uri attack," Shah said.

"The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out an airstrike on the 13th day of the Pulwama terror attack and killed more than 250 terrorists in the action," he said at the public meeting.

According to news agency ANI, Amit Shah, at another event in Surat said, "Earlier our jawans used to be beheaded and insulted but today, situation is such that when our jawan fell in Pakistan while shooting down an F-16, within 24 hours he was back. This change is because of Narendra Modi's will power."

Opposition questions government's claim

Meanwhile, questions were raised by the Opposition, that also demanded a proof of the airstrike and on claims on the number of terrorists killed.

Former Union minister Kapil Sibal pointed to foreign media reports that said there was no proof that terrorists were killed in Balakot and asked if the prime minister was guilty of "politicising terror."

"The prime minister must speak on reports by the international media that say hardly anyone died there (in airstrike in Balakot). I want to ask PM, ‘Is international media in support of Pakistan?’ When international media speaks against Pakistan, you feel elated. When they ask questions, they are asking because it supports Pakistan?" Sibal asked.

Congress Spokesperson Manish Tewari also accused Amit Shah of using India's airstrikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed for political gains, pointing to the BJP president's claim that more that 250 terrorists were killed in the operation.

"AVM RGK Kapoor said "it would be premature to say that what is the number of casualties that we have been able to inflict on those camps and what is the number of deaths," BUT Amit Shah says over 250 Terrorists killed in airstrike. Is this not milking Air Strikes for Politics????", he tweeted.

