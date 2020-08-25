Image Source : FILE Pulwama attack: NIA chargesheet names JeM chief Masood Azhar, brother as mastermind

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an 13,500-page charge sheet in the Pulwama terror attack case, naming a number of Pakistani nationals, including JeM chief Masood Azhar. The chargesheet was filed by the NIA before a special court in Jammu on Tuesday.

The NIA chargesheet named 19 people which included seven Pakistanis. Among seven Pakistanis, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar was named as the mastermind of the February 2019 Pulwama suicide attack.

Along with the Jaish chief, 18 other terrorists have been named as accused in the terror attack on security forces in Kashmir Valley, which had resulted in the killing of 40 CRPF soldiers.

The NIA has relied on scientific and digital evidence to prepare its case as the investigation lasted more than 18 months. Officials aware of the developments said call recordings, WhatsApp chats, pictures and videos have been recovered from the phones of the accused.

The chargesheet says that 200kg of explosives was used to trigger the blast, of which 35kg was RDX that was brought from Pakistan and the rest was locally procured ammonium nitrate and nitro-glycerin.

Pulwama attack: Those named in chargesheet

1. Masood Azhar Alvi, 52, Pakistani national

2. Rouf Asgar Alvi, 47, Pakistani national

3. Ammar Alvi, 46, Pakistani national

4. Shakir Bashir, 24, resident of Kakapora, Pulwama

5. Insha Jan, 22, resident of Kakapora, Pulwama

6. Peer Tariq Ahmed Shah, 53, resident of Kakapora, Pulwama

7. Waiz-ul-Islam, 20, resident of Srinagar

8. Mohd Abbas Rather, 31, resident of Kakapura, Pulwama

9. Bilal Ahmed Kuchhey, 28, resident of Hajibal, Lalhar, Pulwama

10. Mohd Iqbal Rather, 25, resident of Charar-e-Shareef, Budgam

11. Mohd Ismail, 25, Pakistani national

12. Sameer Ahmad Dar, 22, resident of Kakapora, Pulwama

13. Ashaq Ahmed Nengroo, 33, resident of Rajpura, Pulwama

14. Adil Ahmed Dar, 21, resident of Kakapora, Pulwama

15. Muhammad Umar Farooq, 24, Pakistani national

16. Mohd Kamran Ali, 25, Pakistani national

17. Sajjad Ahmed Bhat, 19, resident of Bijbehera, Anantnag

18. Mudasir Ahmad Khan, 24, resident of Awantipura

19. Qari Yasir, Pakistani national

