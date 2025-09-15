Puja Khedkar's father abducted truck driver, her mother unleashed dogs to 'scare police': Official According to police, a team had gone to Puja Khedkar's residence in Pune on Sunday, when her mother, Manorama Khedkar, unleashed "ferocious" dogs to scare them.

Pune:

Manorama Khedkar, the mother of sacked IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, had helped the two accused involved in kidnapping a truck driver from the family's residence in Maharashtra's Pune and had even unleashed "ferocious" dogs to scare a police team.

The two accused have been identified as Dilip Khedkar, Puja Khedkar's father and their bodyguard, Praful Salunkhe. However, they are yet to be arrested. The driver was rescued by the police on Sunday from Khedkar's residence.

What was the incident?

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday after a concrete mixer truck brushed against a Land Cruiser car on the Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai. This led to an argument between them after which the driver, identified as 22-year-old Prahlad Kumar, was abducted by Dilip Khedkar and Salunkhe.

He was taken to the Khedkar's residence in Pune. The police arrived at the spot after which Kumar was released, but "the gate of the bungalow was slammed shut," an official told news agency PTI. After being rescued, Kumar told the officials that the two men who abducted him were inside the bungalow.

"A Rabale (Navi Mumbai) police officer rang the bell and asked the watchman to call someone from the house. Manorama Khedkar came out but didn't open the gate. Police explained the purpose of their visit and sought her cooperation in tracing the two individuals and the car involved in the abduction case. However, she refused to open the gate," the official said.

Manorama told the officials that she would bring the two accused to the Chatushringi police station by 3 pm on Sunday. She also clicked a photograph of the first information report (FIR). However, Manorama refused to come to the police station on Sunday and told the police "to do whatever they wanted to".

Accused, SUV missing

Following this, the police arrived at the Khedkar's residence, but the accused and the SUV were missing. Later, Manorama unleashed two ferocious dogs inside the gate to scare the police team. The police arrived at the bungalow again on Monday, but found no one.

"Since no one was present to open the main gate, police personnel jumped over the iron gate and entered the premises. However, Manorama Khedkar was not found inside," Uttam Bhajanawale, senior police inspector of Chatushringi police station, told PTI.

Case registered against Manorama

Meanwhile, the police have now registered a case against Manorama under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duties).