Image Source : PTI Puducherry resumes liquor sale after 2 months; huge crowds witnessed outside shops

Sales of liquor resumed in Puducherry on Monday two months after it was stopped owing to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Tipplers thronged liquor outlets which have been closed since March 25 in Puducherry and Karaikal region. Long queues were seen outside the shops at least half an hour before the commencement of sales at 10 am. Special barricades were erected outside the shops to regulate the crowd.

Directions to the booze-lovers included strict adherence to social distancing. Markings were made on the road close to the shop to ensure that the people observed physical distancing.

A police official regulating the crowd at one of the shops, said people maintained discipline and adhered to norms including wearing of a mask and social distancing.

A Government Order issued after approval from Lt Governor Kiran Bedi announcing reopening of the shops in Puducherry and Karaikal regions stated the shops would function from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read | Liquor shops in Puducherry to reopen tomorrow

Also Read | Puducherry reports 1 more coronavirus case, has contact history with another infected patient

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage