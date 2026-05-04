Puducherry Election Results: How alliances shaped the BJP-led NDA vs Congress-DMK contest

Puducherry:

Puducherry Chief Minister and All India NR Congress leader N Rangasamy on Monday won the Thattanchavady assembly constituency, securing victory by a margin of 4,441 votes following the counting of votes in the union territory (UT). As per the latest round of counting, the AINRC won 10 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won five seats, DMK won 2 seats, and Congress managed to get just one seat.

Rangasamy receives 10024 votes and secure victory

Rangasamy got a total of 10024 votes and secured victory, while his nearest competitor, E Vinayagam of Neyam Makkal Kazhagam, managed 5,583 votes amid the state assembly election, which concluded on April 9. Independent candidate K. Sethu (Sethuselvam) received 3,984 votes, finishing 6,040 votes short of the winner.

Veteran leader Ve Vaithilingam of the Indian National Congress secured 2,990 votes, trailing the winner by 7,034 votes.

Know all about N Rangasamy

N Rangasamy is a veteran political leader in Puducherry and has been serving as Chief Minister of the Union Territory since May 2021. He has held the Chief Minister's post on multiple occasions earlier, first from 2001 to 2008, and again from 2011 to 2016.

In 2011, he founded the All India N.R. Congress after breaking away from the Indian National Congress.His political journey spans several decades of shifting electoral trends in Puducherry.

In the 1970s, leaders such as V. Pethaperumal of the Indian National Congress were influential, while the 1977 elections saw the rise of the Janata Party. During the 1980s and 1990s, parties like the Janata Dal played a role, and Rangasamy himself emerged as an Indian National Congress representative by 1991.

How alliances shaped the BJP-led NDA vs Congress-DMK contest

In Puducherry, the contest involved the NDA, which includes the AINRC, the BJP and the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's TVK had also sought to make it triangular.

The electoral contest in Puducherry primarily featured the NDA and the Congress-DMK alliance, though actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) also attempted to make the contest triangular.

TVK contested in alliance with Naam Tamilar Katchi (PNMK), alongside other parties such as PMK, NTK, and CPI(M).Seat-sharing arrangements saw the NDA partners dividing constituencies with AINRC contesting 16 seats, BJP 10 seats, and AIADMK and LJK contesting two seats each.

On the other side, the INDIA bloc featured the Congress contesting 16 seats and the DMK contesting 14. VCK, despite being part of the SPA in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, chose to contest three seats independently in Puducherry after being offered only one.

The current term of the 30-member Puducherry Legislative Assembly is scheduled to expire on June 15. The counting of votes is underway on May 4, with final results expected later in the day.

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Puducherry Election Results: AINRC+BJP+AIADMK alliance reaches majority mark in early trends