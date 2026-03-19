Puducherry Assembly Elections heat up: NDA cracks as NR Congress demands full statehood.

Puducherry:

Tensions are escalating in Puducherry ahead of the Assembly elections, with fissures emerging within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance that could reshape the poll dynamics. The dominant National Renaissance Congress (NR Congress) has presented fresh demands to its partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), complicating seat-sharing negotiations and threatening coalition stability.

NR Congress insists on statehood assurance from top BJP leaders

At the heart of the rift lies NR Congress's firm stance that it receive a explicit commitment for full statehood from either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah. This long-standing demand has resurfaced with renewed urgency pre-elections, intensifying pressure on the alliance and highlighting Puducherry's push to transition from Union Territory status.

Objection to LJK inclusion tied to 'Lottery King' legacy

NR Congress has vehemently opposed the NDA's inclusion of the Lakshya Dravida Jananayak Katchi (LJK), led by Charles Martin's son- the heir to a controversial 'lottery king' empire. Party leaders view this association as politically untenable, fuelling internal discord and raising questions about the alliance's broader strategy in accommodating such figures.

Potential split: Rangaswamy eyes new alliance with TVK

In a dramatic twist, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, reportedly set to break from NDA, is poised to announce a fresh alliance with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as early as today or tomorrow. This potential realignment could upend Puducherry's electoral equation, drawing battle lines anew as parties scramble for advantage in the high-stakes polls.