Puducherry Assembly Election 2026: What happened in the 2021 state polls?

Puducherry:

High voter turnout marked the single-phase Assembly elections held on April 9 in Puducherry. According to Election Commission, Puducherry recorded the highest turnout of 89.20 per cent among the regions. Voting concluded for crucial polls in Puducherry with the voters coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

In Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors were eligible to cast their votes for 30 seats in the Legislative Assembly. The electorate included 5,39,125 female voters, 4,74,788 male voters, and 157 voters belonging to the third gender category. A total of 24,156 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years.

The ruling NDA, which includes the All India NR Congress and the BJP, is being challenged by the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is seeking to make it triangular.

Puducherry showed the highest overall participation at 89.83 per cent, with the 3rd gender category achieving the highest rate in this group at 91.81 per cent.

What happened in Puducherry in the 2021 state polls?

The Puducherry assembly elections for all 30 seats were held on April 6, 2021. In the National Democratic Alliance, the All India NR Congress contested 16 seats, while the BJP and AIADMK fielded candidates on nine and five seats respectively.

On the polling day on April 6, the Union territory witnessed a turnout of 83.38%, down marginally from the voter turnout five years ago.

The counting of votes was held on May 2, with the NDA winning 16 seats (AINRC-10, BJP-6) while the UPA win nine seats (DMK-six, Congress-2, independent-1). Five other independents were also victorious.

All India NR Congress N Rangaswamy took oath on May 7, beginning his fourth term as chief minister.