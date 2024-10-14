Puducherry: All schools and colleges to remain closed on Oct 15 amid heavy rain warning

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The decision to shut schools and colleges has been taken as a precautionary measure.

In response to the heavy rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Puducherry government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the Union Territory on Tuesday, October 15. The announcement, made by Education Minister A Namassivayam, applies to both government and private institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal. "All government schools, government-aided schools, private schools, and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on October 15 due to a heavy rain warning," Namassivayam said.

The decision comes as part of precautionary measures to safeguard students and staff from potential hazards caused by the impending weather conditions. In addition to the school closures, the Puducherry administration has ramped up its preparedness efforts to mitigate potential damage from the heavy rains.

Puducherry CM holds high-level meeting

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who leads the State Disaster Management Authority, held a high-level meeting to assess the readiness of various departments, ensuring that the region is equipped to handle any emergencies arising from the downpour. Meanwhile, authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during the expected heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has also forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh from October 14 to 17 due to a low-pressure area forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema from Monday to Thursday. It also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of SCAP, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam and Rayalaseema over the next four days. Squally winds reaching up to speeds of 60 km per hour (KMPH) are expected in the affected places. "A cyclonic circulation lies over west-central Bay of Bengal off south coastal Andhra Pradesh and extends up to 5. 8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height," said the Met Department in a release.

