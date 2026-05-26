Public holiday declared in Punjab for local body polls: Govt offices, schools, colleges to remain shut

Chandigarh:

A public holiday was on Tuesday declared in Punjab for local body polls to facilitate voters to cast their votes in the elections of 104 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations in the state. The holiday will also apply to all Punjab government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions situated in Chandigarh, said the statement.

Polling underway for 8 municipal corporations

The corporations where the polling is underway include Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot. Besides, polling is also being held for 75 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats. The counting of votes will take place on May 29.

Necessary arrangements have been put in place for the elections to the 103 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations, in Punjab on Tuesday. Polling will take place in 1,896 wards of the municipal bodies through ballot papers. It started at 8 am and continue till 5 pm. A total of 7,555 candidates are in the fray for the May 26 local body elections in the state.

AAP has fielded maximum number of candidates at 1,801

Ruling party AAP has fielded maximum number of candidates at 1,801, followed by 1,550 candidates of the Congress, 1,316 nominees of the BJP, 1,251 candidates of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 96 nominees of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, there are 1,528 Independent candidates for the local body elections.

There are 35,45,567 registered voters for these municipal bodies, which include 17,11,635 women. According to officials, 740 polling booths have been declared sensitive and 275 hyper-sensitive.

Around 35,000 election personnel and 32,000 police personnel have been deputed on election duty. Officials said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth, peaceful and transparent polling.

Also Read:

'No time left': SC rejects plea challenging use of ballot papers in Punjab local body polls