Image Source : PTI Thiruvananthapuram: PSC exam rank holder dies by suicide after failing to get job

A 28-year-old man who had secured the 77th rank in the Public Service Commission (PSC) exam died by suicide after he failed to get a job. The man identified as Anu residing in Karakonam here hanged himself inside his house, news agency ANI reported.

The relatives of the deceased claimed that Anu was in deep distress after he did not get a job even after securing a rank in PSC exam. In a suicide note, he cited that failing to get a job was the reason for his extreme step.

The Congress and the BJP alleged that the state government that conducted recruitment ignoring the PSC rank list was responsible for the death. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala visited the house of the deceased. ABVP and Yuva Morcha organised a secretariat march on the incident.

The PSC chairman had recently said that those candidates, who publicly tarnish the image of the PSC would not be recruited. After this, PSC rank holders protested alleging that they are being denied their rightful jobs. When asked about it, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had backed PSC.

(With ANI inputs)

