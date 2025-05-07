'Proud of our Indian Armed Forces': Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge hail Operation Sindoor The Indian Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have praised the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Taking major action against terrorism, India carried out an air strike on 9 terrorist hideouts post-midnight on May 7. This attack has been named 'Operation Sindoor'. This was a joint operation of the three Indian armed forces. India's mighty armed forces have targeted 4 locations in Pakistan and 5 locations in PoK. The Indian Intelligence Agency (RAW) had identified all the terrorist hideouts, and then the attacks were executed by the Indian armed forces.

All the Indian leaders have been appreciating the Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor. Now, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, took to X and wrote, "Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!"

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also took to X and hailed the Indian armed forces for the successful operation. He stated that Congress stands with the Indian armed forces, as unity and solidarity are the need of the hour.

Kharge wrote, "India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK.

We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have stuck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage.

Since the day of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against cross border terror.

National Unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us."

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Defense after India's air strike, it was said that "A short while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan and PoK, from where terrorist attacks against India were being planned and executed. It also stated that India's action is non-provocative, and no Pakistani military establishment has been targeted."